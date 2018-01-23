Igor Cavalera: There would have been no Sepultura without Motorhead

Igor Cavalera says that he and his brother Max were inspired to form Sepultura in 1984 because of Motorhead.

The current Cavalera Conspiracy drummer was speaking with Jehnny Beth on her Start Making Sense show on Beats 1, where he revealed how Motorhead’s blend of styles struck a chord with him and Max.

He says: “It’s one of those bands that me and my brother would go to our room and listen to cassettes on our boombox.

“They were one of the bands that we were like, ‘Wow, these guys are way ahead of their time’ because they were mixing up the energy of punk, metal and rock‘n’roll.

“The combination of those things really influenced me and Max to start Sepultura.”

Sepultura in Portuguese means grave or tomb, with Cavalera saying that the band’s name was inspired by Lemmy and co’s track Dancing On Your Grave from 1983 album Another Perfect Day.

He says: “I remember me and Max were 12 or 13 and we told our grandma, ‘We’ve got a band.’ Grandma said, ‘Oh, that’s cool. What’s the name?’ and we’re like ‘Sepultura.’

“She was like, ‘That’s the worst name’ and I just looked at my brother and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re on a good path here.’ She did the sign of the cross and we were like, ‘Yes that’s a good name’ and then we kept it.”

The full interview can be found on Jehnny’s Start Making Sense show on Beats 1.

Cavalera Conspiracy released their latest album Psychosis in November via Napalm Records.

