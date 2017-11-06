Ozzy Osbourne to headline Download festival 2018

Ozzy Osbourne has been announced as the first headliner for next year’s Download festival in the UK.

He last played at Download with Black Sabbath in 2016 – and will return to the celebration of rock and metal, which runs between June 8-10, 2018, to headline the Sunday night as a solo artist.

Download promoter Andy Copping says: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year. Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince Of Darkness to come back all on his own? The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.”

Although Sabbath brought the curtain down on their their career in February with a final performance at Birmingham’s Genting Arena, Ozzy has reported that he has no plans to retire.

He recently said: “They’ve retired but I haven’t. It’s like I’m jumping off one boat on to another.

“People forget, I was with Sabbath from 68 to 79, but I’ve been on my own from 79 until now. I’ve been on my own thing for a lot longer than when I was with Sabbath. I love what Sabbath did for me and I love what I did for Sabbath, but it’s not the be-all, end-all of my own whole career.”

He added: “People around my age go, ‘I’m 65 now. I’m retired.’ Then they fucking die. My father got a bit of cash from the job he had, did the garden and died. And I’m going, ‘That’s a bit of an anticlimax after working so many years in a factory.’

“I ain’t retiring. People still want to see me, so what’s there to retire from?”

other artists will be revealed in due course.

