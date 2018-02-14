Dodgy confirmed for the Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour

Dodgy have been announced as the opening act on the upcoming TeamRock.com-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed UK tour.
They’ll join a rotating lineup also featuring Reef, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision, with the run of eight shows set to get underway at Manchester’s Academy 1 on May 4. The tour will wrap up with a night at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on May 26.
Speaking about the tour in December, Terrorvision’s Tony Wright said: “It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like. I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”
Ginger Wildheart added: “We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour. Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”
Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of dates below.
Britrock Must Be Destroyed 2018 UK tour dates
May 04: Manchester Academy 1
May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena
May 06: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy
May 24: O2 Academy, Leeds
May 25: Motion, Bristol
May 26: Guildhall, Portsmouth