Dodgy confirmed for the Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour

Dodgy have been announced as the opening act on the upcoming TeamRock.com-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed UK tour.

They’ll join a rotating lineup also featuring Reef, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision, with the run of eight shows set to get underway at Manchester’s Academy 1 on May 4. The tour will wrap up with a night at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on May 26.

Speaking about the tour in December, Terrorvision’s Tony Wright said: “It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like. I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”

Ginger Wildheart added: “We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour. Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”

Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of dates below.

Britrock Must Be Destroyed 2018 UK tour dates

May 04: Manchester Academy 1

May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena

May 06: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 24: O2 Academy, Leeds

May 25: Motion, Bristol

May 26: Guildhall, Portsmouth