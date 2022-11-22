The Damned announce 2023 UK tour, tease new music

The Damned have lined up an extensive UK tour for Spring 2023.
The UK punk legends, who are expected to release the follow-up to 2018's well-received Evil Spirits album around the same time, will kick off the tour at Cardiff's Great Hall on March 31, and stay on the road for three weeks, wrapping up the trek at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre on April 20.
The full list of dates is:
Mar 31: Cardiff Great Hall
Apr 01: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Apr 02: Oxford O2 Academy
Apr 04: Nottingham Rock City
Apr 05: Liverpool O2 Academy
Apr 07: Newcastle NX
Apr 08: Glasgow O2 Academy
Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy
Apr 11: Manchester Albert Hall
Apr 13: Birmingham Town Hall
Apr 14: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 15: Norwich The Nick Rayns
Apr 17: Brighton Dome
Apr 18: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Apr 20: London Alexandra Palace Theatre
Tickets for the tour go on sale on November 24, at 10am.
The band - David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron, Paul Gray and Will Glanville-Taylor - have also released a 2023 teaser trailer, suggesting that next year will see "a Damned new world".
Watch the trailer below.