The Damned announce 2023 UK tour, tease new music

The Damned have lined up an extensive UK tour for Spring 2023.

The UK punk legends, who are expected to release the follow-up to 2018's well-received Evil Spirits album around the same time, will kick off the tour at Cardiff's Great Hall on March 31, and stay on the road for three weeks, wrapping up the trek at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre on April 20.

The full list of dates is:



Mar 31: Cardiff Great Hall

Apr 01: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Apr 02: Oxford O2 Academy

Apr 04: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 05: Liverpool O2 Academy

Apr 07: Newcastle NX

Apr 08: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 11: Manchester Albert Hall

Apr 13: Birmingham Town Hall

Apr 14: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 15: Norwich The Nick Rayns

Apr 17: Brighton Dome

Apr 18: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 20: London Alexandra Palace Theatre

Tickets for the tour go on sale on November 24, at 10am.

The band - David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron, Paul Gray and Will Glanville-Taylor - have also released a 2023 teaser trailer, suggesting that next year will see "a Damned new world".

Watch the trailer below.