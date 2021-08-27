Mother Vulture and the face-melting new bands tour set to kickstart live music

Acclaimed Bristol rock band Mother Vulture have joined up with some of Britain's hottest young alt.rock bands for an unmissable UK tour, supported by The Music Venue Trust, Marshall Amplification and Louder.

Support comes from El Moono, Krooked Tongue, Moriaty and iDestroy on selected dates. Tickets are just £5 and all ticket holders can bring one friend for free/the price of a lottery ticket, courtesy of the Music Venue Trust's National Lottery-backed 'Revive Live!' scheme to get the grassroots live scene back on its feet.

All you need to do to qualify for this offer is to show that you are a National Lottery player, simply by showing a National Lottery Ticket or Scratchcard purchased in store or online/via The National Lottery app when you attend the gig.

Mother Vulture have turned out to be one of 2021's most exciting new bands. It's a year later than planned. They started 2020 having supported Bokassa and Michael Monroe, were booked to headline the Rising Stage at Ramblin’ Man Fair – and then the pandemic hit.

They retreated to Bristol – some to key worker jobs, some to no jobs at all – had a long hard think, and came out fighting. New single Rabbit Hole perfectly showcases their manic heaviosity, punk daftness and alt.rock fury.

After over a year of being cooped up, they put together a tour with some of the South West's most amazing bands, all of whom have had their careers on hold for the last year and a half. Expect this tour to be an almighty release of pent-up energy.

"Like many bands all over the UK we’ve been sitting around waiting for the chance to go live again," says guitarist Brodie, "so huge thanks to the National Lottery, Music Venue Trust, Marshall Amps and Louder for helping us get out there and melt some faces with our friends El Moono, Moriaty, IDestroy and Krooked Tongue."

So: book one ticket, invite a friend, bring one proof of being a National Lottery player, and get two for the price of one. Every ticket, every show – all as a thank you to National Lottery players for supporting the return of grassroots music.

Tickets are onsale now and also available via the Mother Vulture website.

Mon 6th Sept BRIGHTON Komedia

Tue 7th Sept LONDON The Black Heart

Thu 9th Sept HULL The Polar Bear

Fri 10th Sept NEWCASTLE UNDER LYME The Rigger

Sat 11th Sept SALISBURY The Winchester Gate

Mon 13th Sept SWINDON Level 3

Tue 14th Sept WINCHESTER The Railway Inn

Wed 15th Sept BATH Moles

Thu 16th Sept STAFFORD Redrum

Fri 17th Sept BRIDGEWATER The Cobblestones

Sat 18th Sept GLOUCESTER The Dick Whittington

Sun 19th Sept CARDIFF Fuel

The other bands on the bill:

El Moono

Bone-crunching psych from Brighton. With two blistering new singles released over the summer – Forced To Smile and White Gold – El Moono have become a force to be reckoned with. White Gold in particular sounds like (and the video looks like) a world in collapse. They might be simmering with rage and despair, but there's beauty and hope in those squalling guitars and desperate vocals.

Moriaty

Moriaty come from Devon but began life at a festival in Scotland, a few spliffs developing into a few riffs. Last year's album The Die Is Cast showcased 12 songs of killer riffs, cutthroat choruses and timeless rock'n'roll swagger.

iDestroy

iDestroy met as students in Bristol and have played more than 300 gigs across the UK, Europe and Asia, since forming. This year's debut album We Are Girls has captured what Kerrang called their "riotous energy that makes you want to get up and throw something, or possibly yourself, across the room."

Krooked Tongue

2020 fucked over Bristol's Krooked Tongue too. Their 2020 UK tour was cancelled, shows with the likes of Dinosaur Pile-Up and Turbowolf were postponed, festival slots at Boardmasters and 2000 Trees fell by the wayside. The band spent the last year honing in on a more refined studio sound with Josh Gallop of Phoxjaw. Last year's singles Different Breed and Dance Like The Bull sound like Queens Of The Stone Age breaking Royal Blood out of jail and showcase a band straining at the leash.

Tickets are onsale now and also available via the Mother Vulture website.