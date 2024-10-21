Britrock legends The Wildhearts have announced a new studio album. Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts will be released in the spring of 2025, and is the follow-up to 2021's 21st Century Love Songs.

"The songs were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive," says band leader Ginger Wildheart. "I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There’s everything here – catchy choruses, proper fuck-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like ‘Ah, so I can turn my life around?’

"Sometimes you have to start from the very bottom, your darkest point. We have more control over our emotions than we think. We control the outcome by how we respond. Once I started learning that, the songs came pissing out. It’s a hard rock album for people who actually love hard rock!"

Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts was produced by Jim Pinder, who has previously worked with Bring Me The Horizon, While She Sleeps and Bullet For My Valentine. Pinder also recorded and mixed The Wildheart's Renaissance Men, Classic Rock magazine's Album Of The Year in 2019.

The lineup of musicians contributing to Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts has not been confirmed – and Ginger Wildheart appears alone in promotional photos accompanying the announcement – but these details will presumably emerge before the band begin a UK tour next year. The run of eight shows kicks off at the Leadmill in Sheffield on March 8, and climaxes on March 16 at 1865 in Southampton.

"We’ll be taking a full evening’s entertainment on tour, kicking off with party-punks Dirt Box Disco, going to rock ‘n’ roll church with Jim Jones and being flayed alive with The Wildhearts," says Ginger. "The party starts when the doors open, so get a buzz on and get down early. Come join the Wildhearts’ community gathering. We guarantee you’ll leave with the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll firmly restored."

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, October 25. Full dates below. Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts is will be available via a number of different formats, and can be pre-ordered now.

The Wildhearts - UK Tour 2025

Mar 07: Sheffield Leadmill

Mar 08: Cambridge Junction

Mar 09: Manchester 02 Ritz

Mar 11: Norwich Epic

Mar 13: Glasgow Garage

Mar 14: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Mar 15: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 16: Southampton 1865