David Bowie statue set for Aylesbury - Marillion to headline benefit show

A sculpture celebrating the life and work of David Bowie is to be unveiled in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, next month.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, premiered Hunky Dory at the town’s Friars Aylesbury in September 1971 and The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars in January 1972 at the same venue.

Now, after the venue’s owners David Stopps and his wife Sue raised £115,000 on Kickstarter, an Andrew Sinclair sculpture titled Earthly Messenger in honour of Bowie is to be revealed at 2pm on March 25 in the town.

Bowie’s music and videos will be played in Aylesbury Market Square, while Callow Saints will provide live music.

That evening, a benefit concert headlined by Marillion will take place at the Waterside Theatre to help raise the £50,000 still needed for the sculpture fund. They’ll be joined by Howard Jones, John Otway and the Dung Beatles.

Fans will be able to purchase memorabilia, which will range from bronze copies of the statue, masks taken from an original mask of Bowie’s face made during the filming of The Man Who Fell To Earth, Earthly Messenger t-shirts and Kris Needs’ The Thin White Book – A History Of David Bowie And Friars Aylesbury.

Tickets for the evening show are now available from Ticket Master.

