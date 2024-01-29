"Busted at Download! Wicked. Let's 'ave it!": Busted, Mr. Bungle, Enter Shikari, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Tom Morello and more join Download 2024 bill

Busted, Mr. Bungle, Enter Shikari, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Black Stone Cherry are among 22 artists newly added to the bill for this summer's Download festival.



The festival organisers have also revealed the day and stage splits for the event, which will be headlined by Queens Of The Stone Age (June 14), Fall Out Boy (June 15) and Avenged Sevenfold (June 16).

Perhaps the most eye-catching additions among the latest raft of bands announced are Mr. Bungle, who play the Opus Stage on June 14, and Busted, who will headline the Avalanche Stage that same night: Mike Patton's band last played in the UK in the year 2000, while Year 3000-touting pop-rock trio Busted are a bold wild card choice for the event, and the trio - Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne - couldn't be more excited at the prospect.



"We are honoured and privileged to be at Download Festival this year," the band say. "To be on a bill with so many acts that have inspired us and continue to make us want to be a better band is a real moment in our career. We have had the most amazing 12 months of being Busted, and now we have this to add to the list. We are gonna go all out… Get ready to jump up and down and lose your minds with us. Busted at Download! Wicked. Let’s ‘ave it!"



Also newly added to the festivities are Code Orange, Wheatus, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, The Hunna, Escape The Fate, AViVA, HEALTH, Ithaca, Royal Republic, Cemetery Sun, Asinhell, Ne Obliviscaris, Zebrahead and Guilt Trip. These acts join the previously-announced Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Royal Blood, Babymetal, Bad Omens and While She Sleeps on the stacked line-up.

See the full list of confirmed bands, and the day and stage splits, on the latest Download poster below:

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Download 2024 will take place June 14-16 at Donington Park, England. Tickets are on sale from the official Download website: www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

In addition to the news of their debut appearance at Download, Mr. Bungle have also added a brace of UK headline shows to their European tour. They will play London's Kentish Town Forum on June 12, and Manchester's O2 Ritz on June 13.