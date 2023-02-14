Unsane announce UK / Europe dates for their Early Cuts tour

New York noise rockers Unsane have announced a run of shows in the UK and Europe as part of their ongoing ‘Early Cuts Tour’.



The tour set-list will see Chris Spencer's band focusing on their Improvised Munitions collection in addition to their 1991 self-titled album.



The trio will play:

May 04: 05/04 Osnabruck Bastard Club, GER

May 05: Eeklo N9, BEL

May 06: Desertfest London, UK

May 07: Southampton Suburbia, UK

May 08: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

May 09: Huddersfield Parish, UK

May 11: Cork Cyprus Avenue, IRE

May 12: Dublin Lost Lane, IRE

May 13: Belfast Voodoo, UK

May 14: Glasgow Nice N Sleazy, UK

May 15: Newcastle Anarchy Brewery, UK

May 17: Brussels La Source Beer Co., BEL

May 18: Rotterdam Baroeg, HOL

May 19: Bochum Die Trompete, GER

May 20: Jena Kuba, GER

May 21: Wien Arena, AUT

May 22: Budapest Robot, HUN

May 24: Ljubljana Channel Zero, SLO

May 25: Linz Kapu, AUT

May 26: Ebensee Kino Ebensee, AUT

May 27: Delémont SAS (‘Toxoplasmose Festival‘), SWI

May 29: Fribourg Nouveau Monde, SWI

May 30: Marseille L’Embobineuse, FRA

May 31: Bordeaux Mac 3, FRA



Jun 01: Tours Le Foudre, FRA

Jun 02: Clermont Ferrand Lieu-Dit, FRA

Jun 03: Torino Spazio 211, ITA

Jun 05: Recaniti Dong, ITA

Jun 06: Roma 30Formiche, ITA

Jun 07: Pescara Scumm, ITA

Jun 08: Bologna Fermento In Villa, ITA

Jun 09: Bergamo Rock In Riot, ITA

Jun 10: Vicenza Bocciodromo, ITA

Writing in 2021 about the re-release of Improvised Munitions, Chris Spencer said: "Improvised Munitions was a release that was made for Circuit records in ’89 that we thought was our big break as they were putting out up and coming bands like Cop Shoot Cop and Surgery and Monster Magnet.



"We made the record and gave it to Ernie, the guy that ran Circuit, and got the test pressings. Following our approval of the test pressings, Ernie disappeared. We were soon to learn that Ernie had a massive cocaine habit and had owed some drug dealers a shit ton of money. I have never seen him again since he handed me a test pressing one night at the Pyramid club. I have since always wondered if he possibly OD’d or was killed for a drug debt.



"At the time, this was a huge let down," Spencer continued. "We (Unsane) managed to use a couple of tracks for singles, but while on tour my junky roommates stole all of my original early Unsane 7 inches and the Circuit test pressing. The original Circuit record now seemed gone forever. We re-recorded some of the tracks to put on the first full length for Matador and soldiered on with non-stop touring.



"Years went by, and then I heard a rumour that someone actually had a copy of the test pressing. More than likely the one that my drug addled roommates had taken. After a few years of trying to find it with no luck, there was finally a good lead via multiple different people. it turned out that a guy (Jordan Mamone, Thanks!) had bought it at a used record store on the Lower East Side back in the day, stored it in his record collection and still had it in great condition. For me, it was crazy to hear it after all this time... For what it’s worth, this is the very beginning of the band Unsane…”