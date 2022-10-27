Flogging Molly, Wargasm, The Menzingers and more join Slam Dunk 2023 bill

Flogging Molly, Gogol Bordello, The Menzingers, Boston Manor, and Wargasm are among the latest additions to next year's Slam Dunk festival bill.

Slam Dunk 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 27 (Hatfield) and May 28 (Leeds), with The Offspring and Enter Shikari already announced as headliners.



Other newly confirmed artists include The Hunna, We Came As Romans, VUKOVI, Spanish Love Songs, Static Dress and Sincere Engineer, joining a heavyweight bill that can already boast the likes of Creeper, Less Than Jake, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup, Underoath and more.

The full bill can be viewed on the updated event poster below:

(Image credit: Slam Dunk )

Speaking about his band being booked to headline Slam Dunk, Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says, "I’ve been intoxicated by the idea of headlining Slam Dunk again ever since our Take To The Skies celebration headline set back in 2017. It’s such a great festival, always nails its bills, and has the added bonus that us lads can actually cycle to the Southern date, being that Hatfield is a neighbouring town to us!



"In fact, essentially, this will be our biggest 'hometown' show ever, now that the festival has grown even more. I cannot wait. In fact, I will not wait. I demand we play this tomorrow! "



"Slam Dunk is a festival I try to attend every year regardless of whether we’re playing it. I love both the sites, and it’s always full of mates and has such a convivial vibe. (That’s my word of the week). We’re already thinking about stage production ideas, we’re going to do everything we can to make this our biggest show yet."



Shikari have just released an official, authorised group biography.



Written by Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton and published by Faber Music, Standing Like Statues promises to be the definitive history of the St. Albans band, written in collaboration with the four band members and key members of their supporting team.

“It’s such a joy to now have our story thus far recorded forever,” says Rou Reynolds. “Luke has done an incredible job of making sense of a band that’s not so easy to make sense of. Almost everything about this band is convoluted, unconventional or contradictory, but Luke has hacked his way through this jungle and created a clear – and, most importantly – entertaining path! He’s been there since pretty much the very beginning, and it’s an honour to have someone so passionate, adroit and empathetic tell our story up to this point, just as we’re taking our first tentative steps into ‘the next era’ of Enter Shikari."



