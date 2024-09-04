A Day To Remember, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Neck Deep among first bands announced for Slam Dunk 2025

A Day To Remember, Neck Deep, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Less Than Jake and The Used are among the first set of bands confirmed to play next year's Slam Dunk festival, which will take place on May 24 in Hatfield and May 25 in Leeds.



A Day To Remember say, “We’re really excited to get back to the UK, and to play Slam Dunk for the first time.“



Other artists announced for the 2025 weekender include The Starting Line, Electric Callboy, The Ataris, Stray From The Path, Delilah Bon, As It Is, Hot Mulligan, Knuckle Puck and Zebrahead.



As It Is will perform their debut album Never Happy, Ever After in full as their set, while Knuckle Puck will celebrate the 10th anniversary of 2015's Copacetic album.



Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday, September 6, at 10am here.

The 2024 staging of the festival saw performances from You Me At Six, Funeral For A Friend, The All-American Rejects, Palaye Royale, The Interrupters and more.



Having announced their intention to split earlier this year, You Me At Six are set to kick off their Final Nights Of Six tour next month in Dallas, Texas. The tour will climax with two shows at London’s Wembley Arena in April next year.



“We’ve gone through about three or four different managers and three or four different labels and three or four different live agents and wouldn’t change any of that for anything, because we’ve met some incredible people,” vocalist Josh Franceschi told Louder's Niall Doherty last year. “We’ve also worked alongside and met some people that have treated us very poorly, but at the same time has given us really valuable lessons in how not to be and also how to be resilient without being unkind.



“One of the toughest lessons I’ve learned in the industry was how to show backbone but not show your fist. I think that’s been the hardest lesson is, is when somebody does wrong by you, or hurts you is to not want to become that evil. When they go low, you go high. You’re far better served if the sooner you can remove the ego, the much happier you’re going to be.”