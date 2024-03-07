Don Broco, Frank Turner, Bob Vylan, Empire State B*stard, Wargasm and more complete stacked 2000trees line-up

Don Broco, Frank Turner, Bob Vylan, Empire State Bastard, Wargasm, Palm Reader and more have been announced among the final raft of additions to this summer's 2000trees festival bill.

They will join The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Nova Twins, Creeper, Kids In Glass Houses, The Chats, Cassyette, Reuben and many, many more at the weekender, which is being held from July 10 - 13 at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham.

The Gaslight Anthem will headline on July 11, The Chats will headline on July 12, and Don Broco will headline on July 13, for their only live show of 2024 in the UK.



In a statement, Don Broco say, "We are so excited to play 2000 Trees this year! So many of our friends cite it as their favourite festival, so getting to play it for the first time as a headliner feels very special. It’s our only UK show this year so we will be going all out! Also Reuben are our favourite band in the world so it will be like playing on hallowed ground for us. We can’t wait."



Bob Vylan say, "We’re looking forward to being back at 2000 Trees, one of the best UK festivals there is, for the third consecutive year. An unprecedented event in the 2000 trees history and we’re looking forward to being part of that history once again in an even bigger way this time around."

Wargasm's Northern Ireland-born bassist/vocalist Milkie Way adds, "Back when I first moved to England I would attend 2000trees nearly every year. I’ve seen so many bands that are dear to my heart in that little field and to be not only returning, but making our 2000trees debut with Wargasm by headlining a stage really is a full circle moment."

And Frank Turner is equally excited about returning to Upcote Farm with The Sleeping Souls.



"A summer’s not a proper summer without a stop at 2000trees," he says. "It’s my festival home, I played the first year, they named a campsite after me, it’s where I belong. Stoked to be coming back through."

The full line-up for the July weekender can be viewed below: