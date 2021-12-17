The Damned reschedule original line-up’s UK tour once again

Punk legends The Damned have postponed their UK tour again, moving their scheduled February dates to October/November.

The group’s original line-up - vocalist Dave Vanian, bassist Captain Sensible, guitarist Brian James and drummer Rat Scabies - announced their decision in a joint statement issued today, December 17.

“As a result of all the current uncertainty surrounding Covid, we have taken the tough decision to postpone the original Damned line-up shows to later in 2022,” the quartet say. “All current tickets are valid for these shows and the support line-up will be as planned. We understand that this is disappointing news, but we have to consider putting these shows on in the most Damned-spirited and safest way possible. Right now, February just doesn’t feel like the right time to be able to do that. We shall see you all at the end of October 2022.”

The quartet will now play:



Oct 28: London Eventim Apollo

Oct 29: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 03: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 04: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

