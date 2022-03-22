Teddy Rocks announces full lineup for 2022 festival

Teddy Rocks, the annual Dorset festival which raises money for research and the direct support for children with cancer, has confirmed its full 2022 line-up. The festival will take place April 29 - May 1, and tickets are on sale now.
This year's lineup was originally announced in September last year, when headliners Eagles Of Death Metal and The Fratellis were confirmed. Now the full, final lineup has been revealed, and finds Those Damn Crows, Newton Faulkner, Dub War, A, The Skints, legendary West Country scrumpy hounds The Wurzels and many more joining the bill. Skindred, who were originally on the poster, have been replaced by Terrorvision.
The news comes after a couple of barren years for the festival: The bill for Teddy Rocks 2020 was announced in January of that year, before being postponed until 2021 the following July. This date was also shelved, but many of the artists originally booked for 2020 and 2021 have returned.
“We have survived Brexit, and a pandemic, and we are still here ready to lead the charge in raising money for children with cancer," says festival director Tom Newton. "Teddy Rocks is more determined than ever to do good with an army of people to help get it over the line. Grab a ticket today and join the fight!
"We want to say a massive thank you to anybody who has already purchased tickets before and during these unprecedented times. It really has kept us motivated and driven and reminds us that not only are we able to help children with cancer and their families, but we also provide local musicians with a platform and give young people the opportunity to share stages with bands that they aspire to. We simply cannot do this without you!”
Teddy Rocks started in a North Dorset pub in 2012, but has grown in size over the years and now has a home at Charisworth Farm near Blandford. It raises money for Teddy20 , the Bone Cancer Research Trust, and Young Lives vs Cancer.
Full lineup follows.
Friday April 29th
The Wurzels
Gaz Brookfield
Black Water County
Saints of Sin
Filta
Galaxy Thief
Erica Drive
Sun Spot
Foo Forgers
Mick O’ Toole
Drunk Education
Mischa & His Merry Men
The Midnight Alliance
High Shelf Remedy
Kitty Stewart
Merry Misch.Chief
Verbal Remedies
Mark and Steve (Two Man)
Ben Lacy
Eleanor Pasco
Andy Stock
Saturday April 30th
The Ted Newton Stage
Eagles Of Death Metal
Terrorvision
Those Damn Crows
As December Falls
Punk Rock Factory
James And The Cold Gun
Chapter and Verse
Hit Or Miss DJ’s
VocalZone Stage
Dub War
The Bottom Line
Dead Sara
Never Not Nothing
Seething Akira
Weatherstate
Lacey
Terminal Days
Harbourside
The Big Man Stage
Know Your Enemy
Dookie
Tenacious G
The Lonely Surf
Black Tree Vultures
Codename Colin
Mad Simple
Skinny Knowledge
Pharaohs
Merry Woodland Stage (A mix of bands, acoustic acts, circus performers, Yoga and poets)
Pronghorn
Imprints
Quinns Quinney
Alex Roberts
Chris Woodford
Dr Beatroot
The Vocal Minority
Yeti Bianco
Kieran Knowles
Ben Jones
Russell Starmore
Hoopfulness
Carl’s Comedy Club
The Yoga Movement
Sunday May 1st
The Ted Newton Stage
The Fratellis
Newton Faulkner
The Skints
A
Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.
Lauran Hibberd
Sinful Maggie
Hit Or Miss DJs
VocalZone Stage
Lionstar
Tempesst
Bellevue Days
The Manatees
Caliburn
Lyoness
Buds
Fissure Of Riddles
The Bigman Stage
Cydonia Knights
Stereoironics
The Gusettes
Hightown Parade
The Mistakes
Redeemon
The Last Resort
Those Restless Knights
The Samurais
Merry Woodland Stage
Mother Ukers
Matt Black
Grizzly & The Grasshoppers
Fly Yeti Fly
Sixteen String Jack
The Bomo Swing
Chris Payn
Si Gereno
Ant Lewis
Krista Green
Jonny Phillips
Brothers Grimmer
Jakć
Mr Pacho
Chris Rigby & Alasdair Keddie (Green Party & XR)
Goey Stuey: The Prancing Drum
The Yoga Movement