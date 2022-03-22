Teddy Rocks announces full lineup for 2022 festival

Teddy Rocks, the annual Dorset festival which raises money for research and the direct support for children with cancer, has confirmed its full 2022 line-up. The festival will take place April 29 - May 1, and tickets are on sale now.

This year's lineup was originally announced in September last year, when headliners Eagles Of Death Metal and The Fratellis were confirmed. Now the full, final lineup has been revealed, and finds Those Damn Crows, Newton Faulkner, Dub War, A, The Skints, legendary West Country scrumpy hounds The Wurzels and many more joining the bill. Skindred, who were originally on the poster, have been replaced by Terrorvision.

The news comes after a couple of barren years for the festival: The bill for Teddy Rocks 2020 was announced in January of that year, before being postponed until 2021 the following July. This date was also shelved, but many of the artists originally booked for 2020 and 2021 have returned.

“We have survived Brexit, and a pandemic, and we are still here ready to lead the charge in raising money for children with cancer," says festival director Tom Newton. "Teddy Rocks is more determined than ever to do good with an army of people to help get it over the line. Grab a ticket today and join the fight!

"We want to say a massive thank you to anybody who has already purchased tickets before and during these unprecedented times. It really has kept us motivated and driven and reminds us that not only are we able to help children with cancer and their families, but we also provide local musicians with a platform and give young people the opportunity to share stages with bands that they aspire to. We simply cannot do this without you!”

Teddy Rocks started in a North Dorset pub in 2012, but has grown in size over the years and now has a home at Charisworth Farm near Blandford. It raises money for Teddy20 , the Bone Cancer Research Trust, and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Full lineup follows.

Friday April 29th

The Wurzels

Gaz Brookfield

Black Water County

Saints of Sin

Filta

Galaxy Thief

Erica Drive

Sun Spot

Foo Forgers

Mick O’ Toole

Drunk Education

Mischa & His Merry Men

The Midnight Alliance

High Shelf Remedy

Kitty Stewart

Merry Misch.Chief

Verbal Remedies

Mark and Steve (Two Man)

Ben Lacy

Eleanor Pasco

Andy Stock

Saturday April 30th



The Ted Newton Stage

Eagles Of Death Metal

Terrorvision

Those Damn Crows

As December Falls

Punk Rock Factory

James And The Cold Gun

Chapter and Verse

Hit Or Miss DJ’s

VocalZone Stage

Dub War

The Bottom Line

Dead Sara

Never Not Nothing

Seething Akira

Weatherstate

Lacey

Terminal Days

Harbourside

The Big Man Stage

Know Your Enemy

Dookie

Tenacious G

The Lonely Surf

Black Tree Vultures

Codename Colin

Mad Simple

Skinny Knowledge

Pharaohs

Merry Woodland Stage (A mix of bands, acoustic acts, circus performers, Yoga and poets)

Pronghorn

Imprints

Quinns Quinney

Alex Roberts

Chris Woodford

Dr Beatroot

The Vocal Minority

Yeti Bianco

Kieran Knowles

Ben Jones

Russell Starmore

Hoopfulness

Carl’s Comedy Club

The Yoga Movement

Sunday May 1st

The Ted Newton Stage

The Fratellis

Newton Faulkner

The Skints

A

Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly.

Lauran Hibberd

Sinful Maggie

Hit Or Miss DJs

VocalZone Stage

Lionstar

Tempesst

Bellevue Days

The Manatees

Caliburn

Lyoness

Buds

Fissure Of Riddles

The Bigman Stage

Cydonia Knights

Stereoironics

The Gusettes

Hightown Parade

The Mistakes

Redeemon

The Last Resort

Those Restless Knights

The Samurais

Merry Woodland Stage

Mother Ukers

Matt Black

Grizzly & The Grasshoppers

Fly Yeti Fly

Sixteen String Jack

The Bomo Swing

Chris Payn

Si Gereno

Ant Lewis

Krista Green

Jonny Phillips

Brothers Grimmer

Jakć

Mr Pacho

Chris Rigby & Alasdair Keddie (Green Party & XR)

Goey Stuey: The Prancing Drum

The Yoga Movement