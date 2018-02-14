Vocalist Mikey Chapman quits Mallory Knox

Cambridge outfit Mallory Knox have issued a statement confirming that vocalist Mikey Chapman has quit the band.

He was brought into the fold shortly after they formed in 2009 and has appeared on all three of their studio albums: 2013’s Signals, 2014’s Asymmetry and 2017’s Wired.

But he’s now gone, with bassist Sam Douglas taking over vocal duties for their upcoming tour dates, which will get underway in April.

The band’s statement reads: “After nearly nine years together, today we announce that Mikey has decided to part ways with Mallory Knox. As a band we respect his decision and wish him well for the future.

“This year marks a brand new chapter for the band and we’re excited to be continuing Mallory Knox with Sam taking the lead on vocals.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes writing and recording new music. We are very keen for you to hear it and you won’t be waiting long.

“With this news comes the unveiling of a string of intimate UK headline tour dates. We’re ready to get back out on the road and play some new songs alongside the songs we’ve been playing for years. More announcements to follow so watch this space.”

Mallory Knox have 10 dates planned across the country and a full list can found below.

Apr 16 Brighton The Haunt

Apr 17 Cardiff The Globe

Apr 18: Exeter Cavern

Apr 20: Stoke Sugarmill

Apr 22: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 23: Manchester Rebellion

Apr 24: Birmingham Mama Roux’s

Apr 26: Nottingham Bodega

Apr 28: Selby Pop Punk Pile-Up Festival

Jun 02: London Camden Rocks