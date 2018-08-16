Disturbed return with new album Evolution and video for Are You Ready

Disturbed have announced that they’ll release their new album titled Evolution later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Immortalized is set to arrive on October 19 via Reprise Records, with the news coming after the band teased an announcement earlier this week.

Disturbed say in a statement: “It is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world. This record is truly unique, and very special to us, and we can only hope that upon listening to it, that the world will feel the same.

“The record showcases the most adventurous and eclectic combination of musical styles and moods that we’ve ever attempted in our careers. Each song truly has its own identity, feel, and power.

“The writing and recording sessions that fostered this album were truly an emotional and magical experience for us, creating without boundaries or limitations, and simply going where each day’s musical inspiration led us.

“Influenced by some of the great classic rock records of our youth, it is an experience unlike anything we’ve previously created. Its time is drawing near for the world to finally hear what is undoubtedly the most daring record of our lives.

“Evolution is coming. Are you ready?”

To mark the album announcement, Disturbed have released a video for the lead single Are You Ready which can be watched below.

Evolution will be released as a standard version and as a deluxe package – the latter featuring a live cover of The Sound Of Silence featuring Myles Kennedy.

It's now available for pre-order.

Disturbed are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is out now.

Disturbed - Evolution

1. Are You Ready

2. No More

3. A Reason to Fight

4. In Another Time

5. Stronger On Your Own

6. Hold On To Memories

7. Savior of Nothing

8. Watch You Burn

9. The Best Ones Lie

10. Already Gone

Deluxe bonus tracks

11. The Sound of Silence [Live] (Featuring Myles Kennedy)

12. This Venom

13. Are You Ready (Sam de Jong Remix)

14. Uninvited Guest