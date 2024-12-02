Make your home more epic with up to 41% off these metal wall art prints from Displate this Cyber Monday

Lord Of The Rings, Star Wars, Sleep Token: Displate have you covered for epic wall art posters this Cyber Monday - but you'll have to be quick

Displate Wall Posters Cyber Monday deal 2024
(Image credit: Press/Displate)

Displate have you covered when it comes to epic art pieces for your walls this Cyber Monday. Their website is currently hosting a massive sale on a range of posters from brands including Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and so much more, with up to 41% off.

To see the savings, simply use the code CYBER when ordering. But you'll need to be quick - the sale is only running until Tuesday December 3, with it set to end at 10am CET. 

It's not just brands that are covered either. Displate have a huge selection of images available, covering everything from classic art to memes (this one's our personal favourite) allowing you to find something to match your personal tastes no matter how niche.

Love Van Gough and cats? Then there's a Black Cat/Starry Night combo that is just begging for your order. Prefer dogs and memes? Then you can get your very own This Is Fine art print

Image
was £39 now £26.13 at displate.com

Save up to 41% with Displate on a range of metal art posters this Cyber Monday

Save on hundreds of unique poster designs with Displate this Cyber Monday, with savings of up to 41% on multi-buy orders. Whether you're looking for Star Wars or Lord Of The Rings to show off your exceptional tastes or just some funny art to add a bit of colour and personality to your home, Displate have you covered with hundreds of designs. 

There are literally hundreds of prints to explore, covering just about every brand and pop culture reference you could ever hope to see, from Breaking Bad to One Piece, Lord Of The Rings and beyond. 

Of course, we'd bTe remiss if we didn't also point out their excellent range of music posters. These aren't just basic prints, either. Take for instance the Linkin Park album art collage, available in both gloss and matte finishes and available for £26.13 for a single plate, or increasingly less on orders of up to 5+ plates.

There's also some fantastic band member art of breakthrough metal stars Sleep Token, the iconic cover art of Green Day's Dookie and even a shot of Slipknot's Joey Jordison wearing a crown of thorns. They're all available in the sale, and ready to be shipped ahead of Christmas [location depending!]. 

So head over to Displate and explore to your heart's content, digging out the best deals for wall art that'll make your house feel more like home. 

