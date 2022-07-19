Dim Gray share new video for new single Ashes

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray will release new album Firmament, due in September

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have shared a new lyric video for their latest single Ashes, which you can watch below. Ashes is taken from the band's second album, Firmament, which will be released on September 2.

“We wanted to push the envelope a bit and see how far we could take things in a certain direction but still be recognisably us." explains singer and keyboard player Oskar Holldorff. "The idea for Ashes came back in 2016 when we heard Drone Bomb Me by Anohni and found inspiration from its success in making an anti-war statement deeply personal. Aiming to embrace a similar concept sparked the chorus and the rest of the song was written a few years later.

"The song also features gorgeous violins played by Hanna Nicoline Krohn Moland, and a great hi-hat performance by our drummer that reminds me of Peter Gabriel’s Red Rain, another song that inspired Ashes.”

Having issued debut album Flown through their own Grim Day label, Firmament will be released on Big Big Train’s English Electric Recordings label.

“Until now, the label has just been a vehicle for Big Big Train and BBT band members’ outside projects," says Big Big Train's Greg Spawton. "We’ve been interested in expanding the label’s activities for some time but only wanted to do so when we came across a truly exciting band that we felt had something new to offer musically. When we were introduced to Dim Gray, we saw that the band had enormous potential and were very keen to sign them.”

Dim Gray will be supporting Big Big Tain on their upcoming run of live dates in September, with Holldorff also deputising for BBT keyboard player Carly Bryant, who is unable to join the band for these dates for family reasons but will return as soon as circumstances allow.

Firmament will be available on CD, LP (via Plane Groovy) and all digital services, with the physical formats available to pre-order now via Burning Shed.

Pre-order Firmament.

