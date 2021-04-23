Dim Gray stream Ouroboros and announce vinyl release for Flown

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have streamed their track Ouroboros, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's debut album Flown, which is getting a physical release following its digital release by the band last year.

Flown will be released on CD through Grim Day and on double vinyl through Grim Day/Plane Groovy on June 11.

The trio, Håkon Høiberg, Oskar Holldorff and Tom Ian Klungland, described by Prog Magazine as “elegiac and beautifully dense post-prog from Norway", blend contrasting musical backgrounds in genres as diverse as black metal, progressive rock, blues, folk and film music.

Flown is a concept record with intertwining songs structured like one continuous story, the album relates a vivid tale of loss and loneliness that constantly twists and turns, with intimate and spatial moments offset with massive and colourful soundscapes.

“Rather than tell a linear story, we attempted to structure it as a circular narrative, with the protagonist trapped in a downward spiral, a vicious cycle without a clear beginning or ending, The band explain. "The story can be interpreted in various ways, but the lyrical themes remain centred around loss, longing and loneliness, and the psychological toll these feelings can take on a person.”

(Image credit: Dim Grey)

Dim Grey: Flown

1. Again

2. The Wave We Thought We’d Ride Forever

3. Closer

4. Ráth

5. Wandering

6. Flown

7. Light Anew

8. Yore

9. Song For E

10. Dreamer’s Disease

11. Ouroboros

12. Black Sun

13. Again - Live*

14. Song For E - Live*

15. Paper Bird - Extended Version*

16. Ice And Sea* (CD ONLY)

16. Wakeless* (LP ONLY)

* bonus songs