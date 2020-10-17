Devin Townsend releases live video of Why?

Devin Townsend has a released a new live video clip for Why?. The song is taken from Townsend's upcoming Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1, released by InsideOut Music on the 23rd October and a document of his Winter 2019 European tour.

“So once upon a time, in a land not much different than the one we're living in now, there used to be things called 'concerts' where a bunch of human beings would assemble to watch awkward performances and get shitfaced on overpriced beer," Says Townsend. "Tour managers would solve problems while simultaneously hitting on women, and musicians would complain about not being home (until getting home, where they would then complain about not being on tour). During one of these 'tours', I myself assembled 10 brilliant people, confident enough to play challenging material, while simultaneously acting like goofs with me onstage.

"This is from the upcoming Order Of Magnitude DVD, and the song is called Why?. Kudos to Diego for being able to pull off a full symphony with only 4 limbs, and the rest of the band for not batting an eye when I presented the ideas I had for this show. Che, Samantha, Anne and Arabella came to me and said 'look, if we have to wear this stuff, you have to as well...' so my Tutu was a show of solidarity with band members, but as the saying goes 'I've seen better legs hanging out of a nest'. I look forward to a time where we get to do this again, but if that’s not meant to be, I loved this, so thanks to everyone involved.”

Recorded in December 2019 in London, UK on the penultimate night of the tour in support of his latest album ‘Empath’, this run of shows saw Devin joined by an incredible line-up of musicians. The band was made up of guitarists Mike Kenneally (ex-Frank Zappa) and Markus Reuter (Stick Men, The Crimson Project), drummer Morgan Ågren (Kaipa, Mats & Morgan, Frank Zappa), bassist Nathan Navarro, Haken keyboard player Diego Tejeida, and guitarist/vocalist Ché Aimee Dorval, as well as vocalists Samantha & Anne Preis and Arabella Packford.

Pre-order Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1.