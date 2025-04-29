"Life has simply caught up with me": Devin Townsend is taking an indefinite break from touring

Devin Townsend is taking an indefinite break from live music after his upcoming North American schedule is finished, promising that he'll be absent from the stage for "the forseeable future."

Townsend broke the news in a video entitled "Going on a loooooong vacation', which was posted to his YouTube channel earlier today.

"For nearly 35 years, I’ve followed a creative path guided by instinct – each album, each tour, each project a new chapter in a story I’ve felt compelled to tell," writes Townsend. "My mind latches onto concepts, and I love chasing them down. That chase has made this journey wild, unpredictable, and deeply fulfilling.

"Over the years, I’ve heard it countless times: 'Dev, take a break… please.' But the flood of ideas, the excitement, and the support of incredible musicians and listeners have kept me going, kept me touring, and kept me grateful for a life on the road.

"That said, things have changed – especially since the pandemic. Booking tours now means planning up to two years in advance. With fewer venues, fewer crews, and a saturated touring circuit, it’s become more challenging than ever to line things up.

"And beyond the logistics, life has simply caught up with me: my parents need help, my dogs are on their last legs, the kids have moved out, The Moth [his rock opera, performed with the Noord Nederlands Orkestra in The Netherlands] is nearly complete, and truthfully, I need some time to breathe and recalibrate.

"So I’ve made the decision to take a break from touring – an indefinite one. This upcoming North American run will be the last time you’ll see me on stage for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean I’m done playing live. Not by a long shot. I’ll be performing until my final breath. But right now, I need to be present for the people who need me, and to give myself the space to reflect on everything I’ve been through."

Townsend goes on to report that he'll shortly be launching The Ruby Quaker Show, a YouTube series that'll explore dozens of creative projects he's had "on the back burner."

"I will return to the stage," he adds. "But first, I need to reset. Touring has been a beautiful, exhausting constant in my life, and for once, I’m listening to the voice that says: slow down. I want to create from a place of calm inspiration rather than frantic obligation.

"And until I can truly be there for the people who rely on me, my creativity won’t be at its best. So here’s the deal: this final North American tour is going to be something special. We’re digging deep into the catalogue, pulling out some big ones, and making these shows a true celebration."

The North American leg of Townsend's PowerNerd tour kicks off at the Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN, on May 2, and wraps up in Los Angeles on May 23. Support on all dates comes from Tesseract.

Devin Townsend - Going on a loooooong 'vacation'... - YouTube Watch On

Devin Townsend: PowerNerd North American tour

May 02: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 03: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

May 04: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

May 06: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

May 09: New York Palladium Times Square, NY

May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 11: Boston House of Blues, MA

May 13: Montreal MTELUS, QC

May 14: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

May 16: Detroit Masonic Cathedral Theatre, MI

May 17: Milwaukee Milwaukee Metal Fest, WI

May 19: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

May 21: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 23: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Tickets are on sale now.