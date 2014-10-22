Devin Townsend Project launch Rejoice video

Devin Townsend has released a lyric video for his track Rejoice, taking from his long-awaited Z2 double-album.

It’s released on October 27 and carries Devin Townsend Project set Sky Blue plus Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient. Rejoice is taken from the DTP part of the work.

Townsend tells Kerrang: “The album in general is about fighting through the ugly moments, and I think this song kind of summarises it. Z2 was a very challenging record – but after intense personal scrutiny, I feel very proud. It’s the most accurate representation of a challenging time.”

He’ll play four UK dates next year, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he aims to outdo his 2012 Retinal Circus performance in the same city:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall

Z2 tracklist

Sky Blue

Rejoice 2. Fallout Midnight Sun 4. A New Reign 5. Universal Flame 6. Warrior 7. Sky Blue 8. Silent Militia 9. Rain City 10. Forever 11. Before We Die 12. The Ones Who Love

Dark Matter