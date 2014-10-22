Devin Townsend Project launch Rejoice video

Devin Townsend has released a lyric video for his track Rejoice, taking from his long-awaited Z2 double-album.
It’s released on October 27 and carries Devin Townsend Project set Sky Blue plus Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient. Rejoice is taken from the DTP part of the work.
Townsend tells Kerrang: “The album in general is about fighting through the ugly moments, and I think this song kind of summarises it. Z2 was a very challenging record – but after intense personal scrutiny, I feel very proud. It’s the most accurate representation of a challenging time.”
He’ll play four UK dates next year, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he aims to outdo his 2012 Retinal Circus performance in the same city:
Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 31: Manchester Academy
Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall
Z2 tracklist
Sky Blue
Rejoice 2. Fallout
Midnight Sun 4. A New Reign 5. Universal Flame 6. Warrior 7. Sky Blue 8. Silent Militia 9. Rain City 10. Forever 11. Before We Die 12. The Ones Who Love
Dark Matter
Z2
From Sleep Awake 2. Ziltoidian Empire 3. War Princess 4. Deathray 5. March Of The Poozers 6. Wandering Eye 7. Earth 8. Ziltoid Goes Home 9. Through The Wormhole 10. Dimension Z