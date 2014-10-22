Trending

Devin Townsend Project launch Rejoice video

View lyric promo for track from long-awaited Z2 album

Devin Townsend has released a lyric video for his track Rejoice, taking from his long-awaited Z2 double-album.

It’s released on October 27 and carries Devin Townsend Project set Sky Blue plus Dark Matter, the follow-up to 2007’s Ziltoid The Omniscient. Rejoice is taken from the DTP part of the work.

Townsend tells Kerrang: “The album in general is about fighting through the ugly moments, and I think this song kind of summarises it. Z2 was a very challenging record – but after intense personal scrutiny, I feel very proud. It’s the most accurate representation of a challenging time.”

He’ll play four UK dates next year, including a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall where he aims to outdo his 2012 Retinal Circus performance in the same city:

Mar 29: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 13: London Royal Albert Hall

Z2 tracklist

Sky Blue

  1. Rejoice 2. Fallout

  2. Midnight Sun 4. A New Reign 5. Universal Flame 6. Warrior 7. Sky Blue 8. Silent Militia 9. Rain City 10. Forever 11. Before We Die 12. The Ones Who Love

Dark Matter

  1. Z2

  2. From Sleep Awake 2. Ziltoidian Empire 3. War Princess 4. Deathray 5. March Of The Poozers 6. Wandering Eye 7. Earth 8. Ziltoid Goes Home 9. Through The Wormhole 10. Dimension Z