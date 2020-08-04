Deep Purple preview all 13 Whoosh! tracks ahead of release

Deep Purple have released an audio video previewing all 13 tracks from their upcoming album Whoosh!.

The record will launch this Friday (August 7) through earMUSIC, with drummer Ian Paice previously showing fans the contents of the box set.

The preview clip clocks in at a shade under 10 minutes, allowing fans to get a feel for the album before Friday’s release.

The follow-up to 2017’s InFinite was originally meant to be released in June, but the decision was taken to push back launch because of disruption to distribution lines due to the pandemic.

Frontman Ian Gillan explained: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction... well, not exactly in this case – more cause and effect, where the latter is often greater than the former.

“Distribution lines – the physical sales of CDs, vinyl, cassettes etc – and retail outlets are closed until The Dreaded Lurgy gets indigestion.

“Therefore, as there are still so many of us who love to hold a new record in our hands, and following advice from our magnificent label, we have decided to delay the release of Whoosh! until August.”

Deep Purple’s UK tour dates in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, London and Birmingham, which were planned to take place this year, have been moved to October 2021.

Meanwhile, Deep Purple are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

In issue 278, we talk to Paice, Gillan, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and Don Airey about Whoosh!, life in and out of Purple then and now, and what lies ahead.

The new issue of Classic Rock magazine also features Genesis, Mark Lanegan, Massive Wagons and more, while the cover CD is an official Deep Purple EP featuring Throw My Bones from new album plus two rare live tracks.

