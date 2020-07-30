Watch Ian Paice get up close and personal with Deep Purple’s Whoosh! box set

With Deep Purple preparing to release their new studio album Whoosh! on August 7, drummer Ian Paice has given fans a taste of what they can expect when they get their hands on the box set.

The band have uploaded a video clip showing Paice sharing and talking about the contents, which includes a t-shirt, art prints and more.

The follow-up to 2017’s InFinite was originally meant to be released in June through earMUSIC, but the decision was made to push back its launch date because of disruption to distribution lines due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Deep Purple are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

In issue 278, we chat to Paice, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and Don Airey about Whoosh!, life in and out of Purple then and now, and what lies ahead.

The new issue of Classic Rock magazine also features Genesis, Mark Lanegan, Massive Wagons, Celisse and more, while the cover CD is an official Deep Purple EP featuring Throw My Bones from new album plus two rare live tracks.

The EP comes with all subscriber copies – both UK and international – plus those issues purchased from UK newsstands and ordered online.

Deep Purple: Whoosh!

Deep Purple: Whoosh!

1. Throw My Bones

2. Drop The Weapon

3. We're All The Same In The Dark

4. Nothing At All

5. No Need To Shout

6. Step By Step

7. What The What

8. The Long Way Round

9. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep