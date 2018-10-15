Dave Mustaine & Joe Satriani lead star-studded lineup for Experience Hendrix 2019 tour

The Experience Hendrix tour will head out on the road across the US once again in early 2019.

The multi-artist touring event first began as a tribute show at The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in 2000 and has now transformed into a full-blown tour, which celebrates the music of the Greatest Guitarist Of All Time, Jimi Hendrix.

Mainstays Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson will be joined by a star-studded lineup of artists on the road trip, which will get under way in Florida on March 3.

Dave Mustaine will make his Experience Hendrix debut where he’ll hook up with Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Dug Pinnick, Chris Clayton, Mato Nanji, Ernie Isley, Kenny Aronoff, Slide Brothers, Henri Brown and Kevin McCormack.

Special guests include the legendary Taj Mahal, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas.

Mustaine says: “Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the Premiere American Guitarists Of All Time.

“An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honoured to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix and want to thank tour producer John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favourite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!”

Satriani adds: “The camaraderie between all the musicians on the show is magical. I’m so excited to play some deep Hendrix tracks in a power trio setting with Dug Pinnick and Kenny Aronoff!”

A total of 30 shows are planned, each lasting three hours.

CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC Janie Hendrix explains: “The tour is more than a series of concerts. It's a celebration of a man whose amazing gift changed the face of music and informed an entire culture.

“His influences were varied and diverse. And this year we’re shining a light on that diversity with artists who represent it across cultures and who also share a love for Jimi and his music. It’s exciting to be able to honour Jimi’s enduring legacy in this way.”

Find a full list of dates below.

On November 9, The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s classic 1968 album Electric Ladyland will be reissued as a deluxe bot set to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

It’ll arrive on 3CD/Blu-ray and 6LP/Blu-ray, with both packages featuring the original double album remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analogue tapes.

The package will also include 20 hotel room demos and studio outtakes, along with a 5.1 surround sound mix of the album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition

The Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1968 album is to be reissued as a deluxe edition to mark its 50th anniversary. It's been remastered and also features live cuts and a Blu-ray documentary.View Deal

Experience Hendrix 2019 tour dates

Mar 03: Pompano Beach Amphitheater, FL

Mar 04: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Mar 05: Melbourne King Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Mar 06: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Mar 08: North Charleston North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Mar 09: Atlanta The Fox Theatre-Atlanta, GA

Mar 10: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center, TN

Mar 11: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Mar 12: Chattanooga Tivoli Theater, TN

Mar 14: Raleigh Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, NC

Mar 15: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Mar 16: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Mar 17: Cincinnati The Taft Theatre, OH

Mar 19: Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Mar 20: Madison Overture Center for the Arts, WI

Mar 21: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Mar 22: Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 23: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Mar 24: Charleston The Clay Center, WV

Mar 26: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Mar 27: Bensalem Xcite Center at Parx Casino, PA

Mar 28: Westbury Theatre At Westbury, NY

Mar 29: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Mar 30: Niagara Falls Seneca Niagara Casino, NY

Apr 01: Syracuse Landmark Theatre, NY

Apr 02: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Apr 03: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 04: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, MA

Apr 05: New Bedford Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, MA

Apr 06: Wallingford Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater, CT