The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Electric Ladyland set for deluxe anniversary reissue

The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s classic 1968 album Electric Ladyland is to be reissued as a deluxe bot set to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

It’s set to arrive on November 9 via L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings on 3CD/Blu-ray and 6LP/Blu-ray, with both packages featuring the original double album remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analogue tapes.

The package will also include 20 hotel room demos and studio outtakes, along with a 5.1 surround sound mix of the album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer.

The deluxe edition also comes with the band’s previously unreleased performance at the Hollywood Bowl on September 14, 1968, while the Blu-ray features the documentary At Last… The Beginning: The Making Of Electric Ladyland.

The package is completed by a 48-page book containing Hendrix’s handwritten lyrics, a poem and personal instructions to the record label, along with a collection of photos from the studio which were taken by Kramer.

Kramer says: “I had always dreamed of mixing Electric Ladyland in 5.1 surround sound. It always felt to me as the perfect vehicle for the kind of adventuresome stuff that Jimi and I were trying to do in 1968.

“The visceral thrill when we completed the first surround mix of Voodoo Child (Slight Return) was palpable. It was an overwhelming experience – pun intended.

“We viewed this song as the surround test and the moment I heard it I flashed back on those moments when Jimi and I were mixing the stereo album, laughing at our attempts to find that ‘elusive’ sound.”

To mark the announcement, a trailer for the deluxe edition has been released and can be found below, along with the cover art and tracklist.

Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc 1: Electric Ladyland

1. ...And the Gods Made Love

2. Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)

3. Crosstown Traffic

4. Voodoo Chile

5. Little Miss Strange

6. Long Hot Summer Night

7. Come On (Let the Good Times Roll)

8. Gypsy Eyes

9. Burning of the Midnight Lamp

10. Rainy Day, Dream Away

11. 1983...(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)

12. Moon, Turn the Tides...Gently Gently Away

13. Still Raining, Still Dreaming

14. House Burning Down

15. All Along The Watchtower

16. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Disc 2: At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes

1. 1983...(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)

2. Angel

3. Cherokee Mist

4. Hear My Train a Comin'

5. Voodoo Chile

6. Gypsy Eyes

7. Somewhere

8. Long Hot Summer Night

9. Long Hot Summer Night

10. Long Hot Summer Night

11. Snowballs at My Window

12. My Friend

13. At Last...The Beginning

14. Angel Caterina (1983)

15. Little Miss Strange

16. Long Hot Summer Night

17. Rainy Day Dream Away

18. Rainy Day Shuffle

19. 1983...(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)

Disc 3: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl Sept. 14, 1968

1. Introduction

2. Are You Experienced?

3. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

4. Red House

5. Foxey Lady

6. Fire

7. Hey Joe

8. Sunshine of Your Love

9. I Don't Live Today

10. Little Wing

11. Star Spangled Banner

12. Purple Haze