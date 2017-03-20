Hear new Bardo Pond album Under The Pines in full

Bardo Pond have are streaming their new album Under The Pines in its entirety exclusively with Prog.

The follow-up to 2014’s Refulgo will be released on March 24 (Friday) but Prog readers can listen to all six tracks below ahead of its official launch.

Bardo Pond have been going for 26 years, with Under The Pines described as seeing them “delve into the subconscious with their transcending cosmic post-rock.”

A statement continues: “Over 41 minutes The Pond’s fermentation, their languid throb and textured groove of flute, violin and Isobel Sollenberger’s haunting vocals, sounds like cathartic dream pop wrapped in a delicately constructed barbwire shroud.”

The band add: “Under The Pines is our love letter to your skull.”

Bardo Pond have a pair of live shows scheduled over the coming weeks. They’ll play Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia on March 31 and New York’s Knockdown Center on April 1 to launch Under The Pines.

The Under The Pines cover

Bardo Pond Under The Pines tracklist