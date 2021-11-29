Cyber Monday Vans deal: save up to 50% on shoes, clothing & accessories

While we’ve been keeping our eyes open for Cyber Monday music deals, we’ve also been casting our eye around other brands we love to find more bargains – and we’re happy to say that Vans UK are in the midst of a Cyber Monday sale which offers up to 50% off their range of shoes, clothing and accessories.

Lots of their items are currently listed for 30% off their usual price. But if you fancy something that hasn't made its way to the sale, they're now offering 20% off everything – with a few very small exceptions – when you add the code BF2021 when you check out. This extra 20% also works on sale items, which means you're looking at a 50% saving on some items.

One deal that caught our eye was on the Anaheim Factory SK8-HI 38 DX Shoes, which are down from £85 to £59.50 in black leather, while three other design variations are also available with 30% off. Add on the extra 20% discount and final check out price is a very reasonable £47.50.

The Vans Cyber Monday sale will run until midnight tonight (November 29), so be quick – once it's gone, it's gone. There are offers on a whole range of footwear, but that's not all they have up their sleeve – their range of clothing, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and a wide range of items for kids, all have lots of items included in the 30% off sale.

And to be clear, as well as the 30% discounted range, you can get 20% off everything with the code BF2021 which you'll need to apply at checkout.

To help, we’ve picked out some of our favourite items from the Vans Cyber Monday sale below.

The best Vans sales right now

Anaheim Factory SK-8 HI 38 DX: Were Anaheim Factory SK-8 HI 38 DX: Were £85 , now £47.50

How about a nice saving of almost £40 on this pair of Vans? This particular deal is on the black and black/leather versions, but other discounts are available on other designs.

Shiny Party Old Skool Shoes: Were £75 Shiny Party Old Skool Shoes: Were £75 , now £37.50

What's better than Vans? Shiny Vans, obviously. This outrageously fancy take on the classic Old Skool shoe is sure to guarantee your place as the flyest footwear of holiday season. Enjoy.

Box Flannel Shirt: Was £55 Box Flannel Shirt: Was £55 , now £27.50

Did you know the 90s are back? Well, if Gen Z are to be believed, they are, and now you can fully embrace the revival of music's best ever decade with this zippy little number. Available in two colour ways, but our fave is Nautical Blue.

Realm Backpack: Was £32 Realm Backpack: Was £32 , now £16

This backpack screams 'I've seen every 90s movie with a killer ska punk soundtrack at least 17 times', and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. An obvious rule for life is the more leopard print the better, but it's also available in black if the animal feels like a step too far.

Tell All Zip Tote Bag: Was £37, now £18.50 Tell All Zip Tote Bag: Was £37, now £18.50

An important lesson to be learned from Vans' general life ethos is that there's no such thing as too much checkerboard. This bag proves that that is true.



Tie Print Patchwork Old Skool Shoes: £75 Tie Print Patchwork Old Skool Shoes: £75 , now £37.50

There’s a cool 50% off the price of these eye-catching Old Skool Vans, which made their debut back in 1977 - the same year that Star Wars first hit the silver screen! The fact the range is still going shows just how popular these are.

Skate Half Cab Shoes: Were Skate Half Cab Shoes: Were £70 , now £35

Vans have redesigned their Skate Classics collection and that includes these Skate Half Cabs which are perfect for skateboarding or kicking about in. Save £35 right now.

Sideshield Hoodie: Was Sideshield Hoodie: Was £58 , now £29

The Vans “Off The Wall” slogan is emblazoned across the back of this Port Royale-coloured hoodie, while the Vans logo is represented on the front. Made from 100% cotton and now £29 cheaper than it was before.

Old Skool IIII Backpack: Was Old Skool IIII Backpack: Was £30 , now £15

With a vector-style skull design, this backpack really stands out from the crowd. It has two main pockets and a side pocket for a water bottle.

Retro Active Crew Sweatshirt: Was Retro Active Crew Sweatshirt: Was £55 , now £27.50

We love the colour of this three-shade sweatshirt which features the Vans logo across the front. A great fit for a cold winter’s day.

Court Side Hat: Was Court Side Hat: Was £28 , now £14

A Court Side Hat or baseball cap - you decide. It’s a rugged cap no matter what you call it and Vans have reduced the price on the Pomegranate and Chalk Violet colour options.

Recycled cotton t-shirt: Was Recycled cotton t-shirt: Was £23 , now £11.50

This cool t-shirt is perfect for youngsters aged between 8-14 years and carries the message “Be cool, save the planet” and features a rather chilled out polar bear. Nice!

