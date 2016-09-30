Saxon to pay tribute to Lemmy on new album

Saxon frontman Biff Byford says they’ve written a new song as a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy.

The track titled They Played Rock And Roll will appear on Saxon’s as-yet-untitled 22nd studio album – with Byford confirming it’s about when they first toured with Motorhead in the 80s.

Byford tells Eonmusic: “I’ve finished the lyrics for that, and it will make the album. I asked bassist Nibbs Carter to write me a song that was similar to Motorhead, and he did. I just put some lyrics to it and that’s how it came about.

“It’s about the 80s. It’s about the Bomber tour and Ace Of Spades. That’s when we first met them – on the Bomber tour we supported them. It’s about that, and the album No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith, and the subsequent 80s scene.”

Byford says they’ll continue working on the follow-up to 2015’s Battering Ram before they head out on the road again in October – and are eyeing a summer 2017 release date.

Earlier this month, Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler said Lemmy was more concerned about the drummer’s health after his brain operation than his own well-being when the two band’s toured together last summer.

Saxon will release their 10th live album titled Let Me Feel Your Power on October 7.

Saxon's Let Me Feel Your Power cover

Saxon Let Me Feel Your Power tracklist

Battering Ram (Live In Munich) Motorcycle Man (Live In Munich) Sacrifice (Live In Munich) Destroyer (Live In Munich) Power And The Glory (Live In Munich) 20000Ft (Live In Munich) Devils Footprint (Live In Munich) Heavy Metal Thunder (Live In Munich) Queen Of Hearts (Live In Munich) Princess Of The Night (Live In Munich) Wheels Of Steel (Live In Munich) Denim And Leather (Live In Munich) Crusader (Live In Munich) Eye Of The Storm (Live In Brighton) Battalions Of Steel (Live In Brighton) Requiem (Live In Brighton)

Bonus Tracks

Motorcycle Man (Live In Chicago) Battering Ram (Live In Chicago) This Town Rocks (Live In Chicago) Sacrifice (Live In Chicago) Power And The Glory (Live In Chicago) Solid Ball Of Rock (Live In Chicago) Dallas 1 Pm (Live In Chicago) Heavy Metal Thunder (Live In Chicago) Rock The Nations (Live In Chicago) The Eagle Has Landed (Live In Chicago) Wheels Of Steel (Live In Chicago) Backs To The Wall (Live In Chicago) Just Let Me Rock (Live In Chicago) Strong Arm Of The Law (Live In Chicago) 747 (Strangers In The Night) (Live In Chicago) Princess Of The Night (Live In Chicago) Crusader (Live In Chicago) Denim And Leather (Live In Chicago)

Saxon's Biff Byford - The 11 Records That Changed My Life

Oct 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 30: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 01: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester O2 Ritz, uk

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05:London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 06: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 08: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 11: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 13: Zwolle Hedon Zwolle, Netherlands

Nov 14: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 16: Stasbourg la Laiterie Artefact, France

Nov 18: Telds RathausSaal, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Sportovni Hala Euronics, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 24: Aarhus VoxHall, Denmark

Nov 25: Odense Musikhuset Posten, Denmark

Nov 26: Amagerbro Amager Bio, Denmark