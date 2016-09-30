Why Ghost avoid obvious cover versions

Ghost avoid recording obvious cover versions despite the complaints of “anal, puritan metal people,” says one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls.

And he adds that they’re “very far” into writing their next album.

Their Popestar EP debuted at the top of the Billboard chart this week, powered by the launch of new track Square Hammer. The release also includes covers of the Eurythmics, Echo & The Bunnymen, Simian Mobile Disco and Imperiet.

The Ghoul tells Billboard: “We always have a short list of songs we want to do. We find songs that are interesting for us to work with.

“There must be some kind of ignition, a spark, where you want to change it. Something I feel you can do a version that isn’t necessarily straight-up.”

He accepts some people don’t like their approach. “There’s always your more anal, puritan metal people who are like, ‘Aw, fuck, you should do King Diamond.’ Why?

“Why would we cover the bands that we’re obviously influence by? Why play a worse version of something?

“Yeah, you can take a Metallica song or an Iron Maiden song, or any band we’ve been influenced by, and make it completely piano-esque or symphonic or something. But I’d rather do something people may not expect so much.”

Work has begun on the follow-up to 2015 album Meliora, but the Ghoul reports: “We haven’t really started the pre-production yet, but I’m very far into the writing.

“I think we have a pretty good idea of what we’re doing next. Once we start recording I usually get very inspired and work a lot faster.”

Ghost are currently touring North America and aim to announce European dates in the near future.

Ghost: Popestar EP tracklist

Square Hammer

Nocturnal Me (Echo & The Bunnymen)

I Believe (Simian Mobile Disco)

Missionary Man (The Eurhythmics)

Bible (Imperiet)

