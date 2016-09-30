Watch Metallica play Moth Into Flame on live TV

Metallica played their new track Moth Into Flame for the first time on US TV last night, and the video is now available to view below.
James Hetfield and co appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to deliver the second song revealed from tenth album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, released on November 18.
They launched a studio video earlier this week, after a promo clip for lead track Hardwired last month.
Drummer Lars Ulrich has called the abum “leaner” than 2008’s Death Magnetic, adding: “The last record, as it went along, kept getting bigger and bigger. The songs got longer endings and that type of stuff.
“This record was quite different – the songs got tighter, leaner and more concise. I feel this is Metallica at the leanest we’ve been for a while.”
The band continue to add dates to their upcoming touring schedule, after playing an intimate fan club show earlier this week.
Metallica tour dates
Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador
Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia
Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala
Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina
Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile
