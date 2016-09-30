Watch Metallica play Moth Into Flame on live TV

Metallica played their new track Moth Into Flame for the first time on US TV last night, and the video is now available to view below.

James Hetfield and co appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to deliver the second song revealed from tenth album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, released on November 18.

They launched a studio video earlier this week, after a promo clip for lead track Hardwired last month.

Drummer Lars Ulrich has called the abum “leaner” than 2008’s Death Magnetic, adding: “The last record, as it went along, kept getting bigger and bigger. The songs got longer endings and that type of stuff.

“This record was quite different – the songs got tighter, leaner and more concise. I feel this is Metallica at the leanest we’ve been for a while.”

The band continue to add dates to their upcoming touring schedule, after playing an intimate fan club show earlier this week.

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

