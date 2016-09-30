Deftones to release Phantom Bride beer

Deftones have announced that they are to release their own beer.

They’ve teamed up with San Diego brewery Belching Beaver to create their own Phantom Bride beer, which is named after their track featuring Alice In Chains mainman Jerry Cantrell. It appeared on the band’s eighth studio album Gore, which launched in April.

Phantom Bride will be released from October 3.

Deftones are the latest band to launch their own alcohol, joining artists including Opeth, Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Behemoth, Cannibal Corpse, Queen and AC/DC.

Last month, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno reflected on the “great vibes” during lost Eros sessions, while the band will resume their tour in support of Gore next month with an appearance at Knotfest Mexico.

TeamRock said the album was a piece of work “that seamlessly melds fragility and brutality into one cohesive organism, exposes itself and seduces the listener more and more with each repeated listen and is so utterly recognisable as the work of its creators that it couldn’t be anyone else.”

Oct 16: Mexico City Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Mihama Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Nov 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

Nov 10: Torresnville Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Nov 11: West Melboutnr Festivl Hall, Australia

Nov 12: Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, Australia

Nov 13: Brisbane Riverstage Australia

Nov 16: Honolulu Republik, Hawaii