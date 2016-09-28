Crippled Black Phoenix stream Winning A Losing Battle

Crippled Black Phoenix have released a stream of their new track Winning A Losing Battle.

It features on the band’s upcoming sixth album Bronze, which will launch on November 4 via Season Of Mist.

Mainman Justin Greaves says of the track: “Some songs depart from my mind into reality without consent. Winning A Losing Battle is one of those.

“The track just barged itself into the world. It is also one of the musically unconventional Crippled Black Phoenix style of songs that keep appearing on our albums.

“The title says it all. We have been through a lot of adversity as a band in these past two years and even though it seemed that all is doomed at times – We never gave up or gave in. We just say ‘screw you’ to the people and forces that tried to bring us down.

“Crippled Black Phoenix win, and always will.”

The band previously released a stream of No Fun from the album. They’ll head out on a European tour in December.

The Crippled Black Phoenix Bronze cover

Crippled Black Phoenix Bronze tracklist

Dead Imperial Bastard Deviant Burials No Fun Rotten Memories Champions Of Disturbance (Pt 1 & 2) Goodbye Then Turn To Stone Scared And Alone Winning A Losing Battle We Are The Darkeners

Crippled Black Phoenix 2016 European tour

Dec 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Dec 09: London The Dome, UK

Dec 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Dec 11: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 12: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany

Dec 13: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Dec 14: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Dec 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 17: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany

Dec 18: Dresden Scheune, Germany

Dec 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 20: Berlin Lido, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Underground, Germany

Crippled Black Phoenix: Rising From The Ashes