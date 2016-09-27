Glass Hammer premiere No Man’s Land

Glass Hammer have premiered their track No Man’s Land exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from their concept album Valkyrie, which is released today (September 27), featuring long-time vocalist Susie Bogdanowicz in the lead role. The record explores the story of a soldier who becomes lost in war, who can only be saved by the woman who loves him.

Bogdanowicz tells Prog: “In No Man’s Land we see our soldier going in to battle for the first time. It’s dark, terrifying, and violent – and something happens to his soul. He becomes trapped in this darkness, never to return. The feeling of utter despair and death becomes his new home.

“The music in this song takes the listener on the dreaded journey, and by the time we hear Fred Schendel and Steve Babb’s vocals at the end, it’s sheer evil.”

She says of the album experience: “It’s ignited the desire to be the person that runs to someone’s mess and be a part of helping them get out of the trenches. It’s been done for me – I’ve been rescued from my mess.

“Singing the last two songs on the album stirred this powerful feeling of love in me, to go and show hope and love to someone who feels trapped.

“That may seem vain or naive. But I know there’s validity in humbling ourselves, in order to meet someone where they are, and show sacrificial love. In my opinion that’s the overwhelming theme of the album.”

Valkyrie is on sale now. Glass Hammer are featured in the upcoming edition of Prog.

Glass Hammer: Valkyrie tracklist