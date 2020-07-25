Corey Taylor to release new solo music this week

Corey Taylor will release the first new music from his debut solo album this week.

The Slipknot singer Tweeted: “Are You Ready? New Music July29#CMFT”

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman first revealed his solo project last year, and followed that by saying he had written 26 songs for the record.

In an interview with Knotfest, he reports the record is “everything I wanted it to be,” adding: “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains. I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos — huge solos! It’s incredible

Taylor also revealed that rather than launch a single track from album to announce its release, he’s planning on sharing two songs.

He explained: “The overall vibe of this album is ‘fun.’ You put this on when you want to feel good. There are two songs we’re thinking of releasing at the same time.

“One is the overall ‘crusher’ single – really great with a big vibe, and the other one is just as fun on the other end of the spectrum that people are going to hear and they are going to lose their minds!”

Taylor recently shared a short clip from the set of a video shoot, and although he mentioned the name of the song, that part was bleeped out – although he did use the hashtag #CMFT.