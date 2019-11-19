Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has 26 songs written for his solo album

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says he’s written 26 songs for his upcoming solo album – and insists he’s “not done yet.”

In August, the vocalist revealed he was hoping to record in 2021 and later revealed he planned to “dabble in a little bit of everything” when it came to his choice of musical styles.

And in a new interview with WhatCulture Music, Taylor has given a few more hints at what fans can expect from the record, which started with a conversation about his solo shows, where he plays tracks by artists including David Bowie, R.E.M., The Cure and Van Halen.

Reflecting on his solo shows, Taylor says: “The great thing about being a fan is you never forget the passion you have for music. You never forget the songs that you love. For me, there's no such thing as a guilty pleasure, so I'm going to listen to and play whatever I want.

“It was great. It's been cool to kind of start building the momentum for a potential solo run."

Asked if fans could expect the unexpected on his solo album, Taylor replies: “To an extent.”

He adds: “It’s definitely going to be rock-based, but it's going to be rock means so many different things. There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you're going to want to sing along to.

“That's just who I am, and I'm not going to fight who I am. I've got 26 songs written, and I'm not done yet. I’ve got a bunch of stuff written on piano – it’s going to be really cool.”

Last week, Slipknot announced their very own music cruise in the shape of Knotfest At Sea. It’ll depart from Barcelona on August 10 and return to port four days later. Slipknot will play two sets onboard the ship, with additional artists and high seas experiences set to be revealed in due course.

Stone Sour, meanwhile, will release their new album Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno on December 13.