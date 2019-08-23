Slipknot’s Corey Taylor reveals plans for a solo album

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says he hopes to start work on a solo album in 2021.

He’s currently busy with Slipknot as they tour in support of their smash hit no.1 album We Are Not Your Kind, but once the touring cycle begins to wrap up, the singer says he plans to turn his attention to working on something different.

Taylor tells SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation: “I’m actually giving serious thought to doing a solo album and a solo run. Obviously, it’s not going to happen for a while. I'm actually giving you the exclusive, because I haven't told anybody that I was going to do that.

“It’s something that I didn't even consider for a long time until people just kept beating me up about it, asking me when I was going to do it.

“The more they kept asking, the more I kept thinking about it, and the more I was like, ‘You know what? If I don't do it now, I'm never going to do it.’

“So, yeah, probably 2021. I'm actually putting a band together. I've already told the guys in Stone Sour and Slipknot that I'm doing it, just out of respect.

“I’m going to start working on a solo album. That's all I'll give you for now. But, yeah, that's the plan as of right now.”

Slipknot are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth and yesterday announced details of their 2020 UK and European tour which will see them play 28 shows throughout January and February.

.@CoreyTaylorRock of @slipknot / @stonesour told @EddieTrunk during Thursday's #TrunkNation he plans to do a solo record ... catch the whole thing again Thurs night at 9PM East / 6PM West on #VOLUME, or ANYTIME via @SIRIUSXM on-demand! #Slipknot #WeAreNotYourKind pic.twitter.com/Tb2QSA1wXBAugust 22, 2019