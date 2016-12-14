Danko Jones to release new album Wild Cat in 2017

Danko Jones will release their eighth album Wild Cat on March 3, 2017.

The Canadian outfit will also take the follow-up to 2015’s Fire Music on the road in Europe next spring.

A statement for the album describes Danko Jones as taking “the decaying corpse of rock ‘n’ roll, jolting it back to life, and making you believe it can once again conquer the world.”

It adds: “And like any endangered species, this wild cat has only become more tenacious and ferocious the longer he endures.With Wild Cat, Danko Jones presents his prescription for a better world: make war, then love.”

View the Wild Cat artwork and listen to a snippet of the opening track I Gotta Rock in the album teaser below.

Further release details will be given in due course.

Danko Jones Wild Cat album artwork

Feb 10: Kuopio Arena, Finland

Feb 11: Joensuu Arena, Finland

Mar 15: London Garage, UK

Mar 16: Luxemburg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 21: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 23: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Mar 24: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Mar 25: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 26: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 28: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Mar 29: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Mar 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Apr 22: Salen Ski & Rock, Sweden

10 Reasons To Love Danko Jones