Danko Jones to release new album Wild Cat in 2017

Danko Jones will release their eighth album Wild Cat on March 3, 2017.
The Canadian outfit will also take the follow-up to 2015’s Fire Music on the road in Europe next spring.
A statement for the album describes Danko Jones as taking “the decaying corpse of rock ‘n’ roll, jolting it back to life, and making you believe it can once again conquer the world.”
It adds: “And like any endangered species, this wild cat has only become more tenacious and ferocious the longer he endures.With Wild Cat, Danko Jones presents his prescription for a better world: make war, then love.”
View the Wild Cat artwork and listen to a snippet of the opening track I Gotta Rock in the album teaser below.
Further release details will be given in due course.
Danko Jones tour dates 2017
Feb 10: Kuopio Arena, Finland
Feb 11: Joensuu Arena, Finland
Mar 15: London Garage, UK
Mar 16: Luxemburg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg
Mar 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Mar 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 21: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 22: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Mar 23: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Mar 24: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Mar 25: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Mar 26: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 28: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Mar 29: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland
Mar 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Apr 22: Salen Ski & Rock, Sweden