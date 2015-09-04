Prog Me: Claudio Sanchez (Coheed And Cambria)

OK COMPUTER? My computer is the central main frame to everything; it’s essential for my creative survival. I also have a dictaphone application on my cellphone so if an idea pops into my head it’s documented.

MASTERMIND I like a lot of stuff but I never really commit to consuming one thing that I know every nook and cranny of!

RELICS I have a nice comic book collection with key moments from certain characters. I own The Incredible Hulk #181, which is the first appearance of The Wolverine – that’s probably one of my favourites.

SOUND & VISION I love movies, I could go all day and throw a bunch at you but the original Star Wars trilogy just branched out my imagination to do the things that I do now. Indiana Jones is another character I very much love and I also love Spaghetti Westerns. If I had to pick one record, then Pink Floyd’s The Wall, not just because of its progressive elements but because of its conceptual element too.

SUPPER’S READY My favourite drink would have to be water, straight from the tap! Food-wise, I’m a big fan of salmon – just cooked plain with salt but I’ll rock smoked salmon on a bagel with cream cheese or in sushi, whatever! I just really like that fish.