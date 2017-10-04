Code Orange share animated video for The Mud

Code Orange have shared an animated video for The Mud.

The video was was directed by Dmitry Zakharov and Code Orange’s Shade and premiered on Adult Swim’s Toonami last weekend.

Earlier this year Code Orange were announced for Adult Swim’s 2017 Singles Series, which features 52 new tracks from a variety of artists over the course of 52 weeks.

The Mud features on the band’s third studio album Forever, which was released in January this year via Roadrunner Records.

Speaking with Metal Hammer in February, drummer Jami Morgan said of the album: “We wanted to make a record that felt furious and insane, and didn’t feel a little bit watered down the way a lot of records do when bands try their hand at art.

“What we want to hear is not out there in this combination, so we’re creating it.”

Code Orange are currently on tour across the US with Gojira and have further shows planned throughout the rest of the year.

Find a full list of their live dates below.

Oct 05: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY (with Gojira)

Oct 06: Hartford Webster Theatre, CT (with Gojira)

Oct 10: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH (with Gojira)

Oct 11: Sauget Pop’s, IL (with Gojira)

Oct 13: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX (with Gojira)

Oct 14: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Oct 15: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX (with Gojira)

Oct 16: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX (with Gojira)

Oct 17: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ (with Gojira)

Oct 19: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA (with Gojira)

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 22: Reno The Holland Project, NV

Oct 24: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Oct 25: Wichita Rock Island Live, KS

Nov 05: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Nov 24: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Nov 25: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Nov 26: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 27: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Nov 29: St Petersburg The State Theatre, FL

Nov 30: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Dec 01: Louisville Diamond Pub Concert Hall, KY

Dec 03: Chicago Metro, IL

Dec 05: Detroit The Majestic, MI

Dec 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Dec 07: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Dec 09: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Dec 28: New York Terminal 5, NY (with The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Dec 29: New York Terminal 5, NY (with The Dillinger Escape Plan)

