Watch Quicksand’s new video for Cosmonauts

Quicksand have released a video for their new track Cosmonauts.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming album Interiors, which will arrive on November 10 via Epitaph Records and will be their first record since 1995’s Manic Compression.

Speaking about the album, frontman Walter Schreifels said Interiors was “all just about being ourselves and who we were as well as who we are. We did it for us completely.”

In August, Quicksand released the track Illuminant and last month announced a UK and European tour, which will get under way in Cologne on November 15 and wrap up with a set in London on the November 26.

Find album details and tour dates below.

Main picture: Patrick Higgins

Quicksand: Interiors tracklist

1. Illuminant

2. Under The Screw

3. Warm And Low

4. >

5. Cosmonauts

6. Interiors

7. Hyperion

8. Fire This Time

9. Feels Like A Weight Has Been Lifted

10. >>

11. Sick Mind

12. Normal Love

Nov 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Uebel & Gefarlich, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 19: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Milan Santeria Social Club, IT

Nov 22: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 24: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 25: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Nov 26: London Islington Academy, UK

