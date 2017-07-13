Chon announce UK headline tour

Chon have announced that they’ll embark on a UK headline tour later this year.

The band will kick off the run of nine dates at Nottingham’s Rock City Basement on October 12 and wrap up with a set at Glasgow’s Stereo on October 20.

They’ll also perform shows in Guidford, Leeds, Brighton, London, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, promising fans “summery electronic-tinged soundscapes and tapestries of lush guitar mastery.”

The band say: “It’s been way too long since we’ve been to the UK. We’re very excited to be coming back.”

The Californian prog outfit have lined up the shows in support of their new album Homey, which was released last month via Sumerian Records.

Find a full list of Chon’s UK tour dates below.

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Oct 13: Guildford Boileroom

Oct 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Oct 15: Brighton, Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Oct 16: London Garage

Oct 17: Bristol Fleece

Oct 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 19: Manchester Rebellion

Oct 20: Glasgow Stereo

TR+ Singles Club: Chon