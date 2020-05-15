Chester Bennington’s son Jaime directs video for Grey Daze track Soul Song

Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze will release their new album titled Amends on June 26 through Loma Vista Recordings.

The record will feature newly-recorded music accompanied by remastered takes of Bennington's vocals taken from the band's back catalogue, and is said to be "the origin story of one of modern rock’s most recognisable voices".

Grey Daze have today released a video for the track Soul Song, which has been directed by Chester’s son Jaime Bennington.

Speaking about the promo, Jaime says: “This music video is about my spiritual connection to the other side and my literal experiences with the elusive and, at times, incomprehensible presence of my father after death.

“Soul Song is about the many ways in which we come to enlightenment, into knowledge, and the many ways we fall away from it. This is my personal experience with that.”

Grey Daze co-founder and drummer Sean Dowdell adds: “Having Jaime involved in the recording of Soul Song meant so much to all of us. It was one of those full circle moments where we remembered meeting Chester at an even younger age than Jaime, and to now be recording with his son… it was a highlight of recording Amends.

“Jamie is a burgeoning filmmaker so when he offered to do this video, well, we couldn’t think of a better way to present this song.”

Amends will be available on CD, LP, as a first pressing, ruby red vinyl variant exclusive to the band’s webstore and as a numbered deluxe edition featuring both a CD and LP. All album pre-order options are available now.

1. Sickness

2. Sometimes

3. What’s in The Eye

4. The Syndrome

5. In Time

6. Just Like Heroin

7. B12

8. Soul Song

9. Morei Sky

10. She Shines

11. Shouting Out

