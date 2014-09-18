Charm City Devils stream Battles

Charm City Devils have made their third album Battles available to stream.

It launches on September 23 via The End Records/ADA and is the follow-up to 2012’s Sins.

Frontman John Allen says: Battles is about struggle – from small to large. It’s about perseverance, loss, and the hope of triumph.

“From the opening cut Tear It Apart, to the fading last note of Let It Go, the album speaks, lyrically, from the heart about tenaciousness from the start of life until the bitter end.”

Battles tracklist