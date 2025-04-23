Babymetal’s new album, Metal Forth, has been delayed

Babymetal have delayed the release of their new album.

The kawaii metal trio announced via social media today (April 23) that Metal Forth, the follow-up to 2023’s The Other One, will come out on June 27 via Capitol Records, not June 13 as originally planned.

The band say in their statement that the change was made to synchronise their domestic and international plans. “Due to changes in the overseas release date, the domestic release date has also been changed from 2025.6.13 (Fri) to 2025.6.27 (Fri),” they explain.

Babymetal announced Metal Forth on March 31 and revealed a tracklisting stacked with guest stars. Poppy, Spiritbox, Polyphia, Bloodywood and Slaughter To Prevail will appear. The band’s previously-released collaborations with Electric Callboy, Ratatata, and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Metali!!, will also be on the album. The single From Me To U, featuring Poppy, came out on April 4.

The Metal Forth song featuring Bloodywood, Kon! Kon!, will mark the second time Babymetal have hooked up with the Indian nu metal sensations. In December, they released the collaborative single Bekhauf, which later became part of Bloodywood’s second album Nu Delhi.

Babymetal also have history with Polyphia. The Texan band joined the kawaii collective to play Brand New Day at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo in June 2024. Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson recently shared that his outfit have two Babymetal collaborations in the pipeline, with one being the Metal Forth entry Sunset Kiss and the second set to show up on Polyphia’s next album.

Metal Forth will mark the recording debut of Babymetal’s newest member, Momometal. Previously a back-up dancer/vocalist for the trio, she was promoted to the main ensemble in 2023. Her predecessor, Yuimetal, departed in 2018 and the band functioned as a two-piece in the interim.

Babymetal will tour Europe, supported by Poppy, in May. See dates and details below.

May 10: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

May 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

May 13: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 16: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 17: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

May 19: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Nüremberg Arena Nürenberger, Germany

May 22: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

May 25: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

May 26: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 28: Paris Zénith Paris, France

May 30: London O2 Arena, UK