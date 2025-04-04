I asked a death metal supergroup to name the most brutal death metal albums of all time – this is what they came up with

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Lik guitarist (and Katatonia bassist) Niklas Sandin picks the five most gut-churning, face-scrunching and ball-kicking albums to ever crawl out of death metal

Lik in 2025
(Image credit: Michaela Barkensjö)

Death metal is a genre that prides itself on excess. Blood, gore, viscera, murder, serial killers and every other gnarly topic you can think are all within its lyrical crosshairs, and across its near-four-decade history there have been a host of bands who’ve matched those extreme themes with some truly disgusting music.

Lik, a Stockholm supergroup featuring members of Katatonia and Bloodbath, are historians of their genre. Their music revisits their genre’s early-90s Scandinavian sound, while their new album Necro features songs about war, death, necrophilia and other such lovely things. So, I sat down with guitarist (and Katatonia bassist) Niklas Sandin to get his picks for the most disturbing, offensive and violent-sounding albums death metal has ever spat up. Enjoy!

LIK - War Praise (Official Video) - YouTube LIK - War Praise (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

A divider for Metal Hammer

Disgorge – She Lay Gutted (Unique Leader, 1999)

She Lay Gutted is very relentless and quite nasty. It’s very guttural and I feel that it almost crosses the border into grindcore. It’s technical: it’s one of those albums where you really need to focus to hear the riffs. They’re very Stockholm death metal, with the chainsaw sound. And the artwork is very romantic. Ha ha ha!

“I think a friend recommended it to me. He liked those kinds of bands from the Unique Leader roster. I don’t listen to it much nowadays but I go back to it when I want to clear my head. If I want to do a crash-dump on my brain, it works.”

Hate Eternal – Fury & Flames (Metal Blade, 2008)

“This is an album you need to listen to over and over again. The guitar work and how they arrange the music, it’s not, like, ‘straight-on’. You don’t just go, ‘OK, this is this song now.’ But it’s very brutal. I like the production. It works in the same manner as the Disgorge album: if I’m feeling sleepy on a plane or going somewhere, I can put it on and I’m energised again.

“[Cannibal Corpse guitarist and Hate Eternal member] Erik Rutan produced this, and I think he has what you need to be a good death metal producer. It feels like he’s someone who lives and breathes death metal, not only by producing other bands but doing Hate Eternal for ages.”

Dismember – Death Metal (Nuclear Blast, 1997)

“My first Dismember album was Death Metal. My sister gave it to me. She used to get involved in Sweden’s national radio, something called Grottan, which means ‘the cave’ in English. She’d stay up late and answer their questions on metal. She won loads of stuff, including that album. She fell out of love with metal a few years later and I adopted quite a few records from her.

“The thing with Death Metal, it’s very brutal, but it also has melodic, Iron Maiden-esque leads. It’s a little bit Gothenburg. It’s in and out with how melodic it is. It starts very melodic, then comes a brutal song! It’s like watching a horror movie: if it’s monsters and gore and knives in the stomach all the time it loses its efficiency. There need to be calm parts as well.”

Dismember in 2022

Dismember in 2022 (Image credit: Nathaniel Shannon)

Decapitated – Organic Hallucinosis (Earache, 2006)

“I’ve always been a fan of Decapitated, especially their earlier work. The one that really resonates with me is Organic Hallucinosis. It’s their only only one with Adrian Kowanek on vocals, as he was very sadly part of that accident [the band’s tour bus crashed in 2007, paralysing Kowanek and killing drummer Witold Kiełtyka].

“It’s a very consistent album, and its songs just hit you harder and harder. It works every time and I’m never disappointed when I put it on. It’s also a real highlight of Vogg’s [bandleader Wacław Kiełtyka]: he’s a terrific songriter and guitarist. He has something special with his solos. He has a very clean solo sound – sometimes it’s almost too nice for death metal!”

Vader – Litany (Metal Blade, 2000)

“When I was a teenager, I went into a record shop here in Stockholm and saw that cover. I remember playing that album for the first time, cranking the volume, and hearing that kick drum! Doc’s [late drummer Krzysztof Raczkowski] playing is so brutal! It flattens your face.

“My favourite track is Xeper and, if I’m not mistaken, Vader are going to be doing some Litany shows. I would love to see one of those shows, but I’m not sure I’m gonna make it. Ha ha!”

Lik’s new album Necro is out on April 18 via Metal Blade

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Ramones

"Ramones perfectly represent and encapsulate the essence of the underground." Napalm Death, Thurston Moore, Wayne Kramer, Ihsahn and members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rammstein, Gogol Bordello and more to appear on two forthcoming Ramones tribute albums

Metallica in 2024

More is all you need! Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has been streamed one billion times on Spotify
Ramones

"Ramones perfectly represent and encapsulate the essence of the underground." Napalm Death, Thurston Moore, Wayne Kramer, Ihsahn and members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rammstein, Gogol Bordello and more to appear on two forthcoming Ramones tribute albums

See more latest
Most Popular
Venamoris
How power couple Paula and Dave Lombardo traded thrash metal for sultry alternative: "Venamoris is a rebirth."
Bleed From Within in 2025
Every Bleed From Within album ranked from worst to best
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025
These 9 metal bands paved the way for Sleep Token
Ozzy Osbourne looking over the crowd at the California Jam
"Our manager gave us each $1000 and put us on the plane, economy class. We later found out we had received $250,000 for the show: he kept it all." The true story behind Black Sabbath's biggest show ever
Bob Mould headshot
"Quitting alcohol cost me friends, but quitting nicotine was much harder": Bob Mould on addiction, reconnecting with his audience and social media confusion
“I thought, ‘This is boring. I play these songs all the time! Where’s the audience to cheer me up?’” Richard Thompson’s battle against barking dogs, overhead planes and leaf blowers to make Acoustic Classics
Joe Satriani studio portrait
More than a shredbot: The Joe Satriani albums you should definitely listen to
Marko Hietala and band
“I didn’t just walk away from Nightwish. I walked away from everything, so I could figure out what the problem was”: Marko Hietala had to adjust to a new normal, and the result is Roses From The Deep
The Darkness posing for a photograph in 80s-style suits
“It’s getting ridiculous. We’re the last men standing, unless some new wave of rock comes along…” The rise, fall and resurrection of The Darkness, the band on a mission to save rock
Grima/Melancolia/Church Tongue/Catch Your Breath
4 brilliant new metal bands you need to hear this month