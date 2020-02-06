Celebrate metal's greatest decade with this month's Metal Hammer 80s special

This month, Metal Hammer is taking you inside metal’s greatest decade – with a full-on, all-out 80s special! Party on!

Our new issue includes a free Carpenter Brut CD exclusively curated by the man himself, as well as an 80s poster pack featuring some of the most iconic album art from across the decade including Venom, Napalm Death, Motley Crue, Motorhead and Celtic Frost!

Inside, we have brand new features on the biggest and best stories from every single year of the 80s, including the amazing story behind Iron Maiden’s game-changing debut;

Discover the year it all finally fell apart for Black Sabbath; how Metallica’s ‘One’ changed thrash forever;

We explore the rise (and fall) of glam metal and the unlikely triumph of Manowar...

...And brand new interviews with everyone from Morbid Angel to Doro to Holy Moses and even Bill & Ted’s Alex Winter. That’s right, we actually talk to Bill!

All this plus our official review of the new Ozzy Osbourne album, some Life Lessons from Chelsea Wolfe, the story behind an Exodus classic, your questions put to Joakim from Sabaton and much, much more.

