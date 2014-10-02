Bathory: 15 Crazy Facts About Their Debut Album

The goat on the cover was created by the band. They put it together as a collage, using images cut out from horror comics.

The goat was supposed to be printed in gold, as this was a magic colour. But it proved to be too expensive, so Quorthon asked the printer to come up with something within their budget that was as close to gold as possible. However, Quorthon hated the yellow chosen. But he couldn’t do anything about changing it. `it was changed after the first pressing of 1000 sold out.