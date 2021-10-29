Charity prog event Prog The Forest release new video trailer

Prog The Forest, the charity prog event that will take place on December 5 at Camden's Fiddler's Elbow venue, have released a video trailer, giving fans the chance to get a taste of each artist who will be appearing. You can watch the trailer below.

The organisers announced last month that Prog Award winning cellist and composer Jo Quail has been added to the Prog The Forest bill. She joins a line-up that also features Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge along with The Far Meadow, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Emperor Norton and Warmrain.

Proceeds from Prog The Forest will be donated to the World Land Trust. "The World Land Trust buys threatened rain-forest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down," say organisers. "Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. We are aiming to be able to raise enough to protect at least an acre."

