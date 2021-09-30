Jo Quail joins Prog The Forest Bill

Prog Award winning cellist and composer Jo Quail has been added to the Prog The Forest bill. She joins a line-up that also features Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge along with The Far Meadow, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Emperor Norton and Warmrain.

“It’s sad that when Covid forced a postponement, the wonderful I Am The Manic Whale were not available for the new date," explains organiser Chirs Parkins. "However I’m absolutely delighted that Jo Quail has agreed to join the bill! I’ve been privileged to see her at a number of events and she really is as quoted - “One of the most awe-inspiring and inventive cellists of our generation”."

Prog The Forest will take place on Sunday December 5 at the Fiddler's Elbow pub in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust.

The event is organised by Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, is a one day festival of progressive music at the famous Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust.

"The World Land Trust buys threatened rain-forest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down," say organisers. "Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. We are aiming to be able to raise enough to protect at least an acre."

Get tickets.